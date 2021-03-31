VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,220 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 456.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,230. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30.

