Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 462.5% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.86. 238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,401. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.13. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

