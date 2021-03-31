Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,397,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000.

VUG stock traded up $4.18 on Wednesday, reaching $257.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,062. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $269.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

