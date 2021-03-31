Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 940,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,058 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $111,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

VOE traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $134.98. 2,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,019. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.14 and a twelve month high of $138.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.85.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

