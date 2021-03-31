Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 82.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.22. 15,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

