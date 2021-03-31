Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $364.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,391. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.13 and a 52-week high of $366.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.