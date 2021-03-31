Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.1% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,367 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,190,000 after purchasing an additional 99,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,145,000 after purchasing an additional 527,602 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,424,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,989,000 after purchasing an additional 925,552 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

