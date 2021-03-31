Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,221 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTC. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $12,525,000. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,957,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1,374.1% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 46,361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29,362 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,000.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

VTC opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.