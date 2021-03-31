Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $249.43 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $145.24 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.26. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares in the company, valued at $144,242.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,080.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,714 shares of company stock worth $2,959,942 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,655,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Veeva Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

