Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 223,211 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 982.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,211 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 875,868 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.