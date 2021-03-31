Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $3.86 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 374,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $24,696,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $20,580,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $15,435,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $12,531,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,776,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 37,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

