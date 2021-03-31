Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 632,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $25,832,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,753,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,840,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,432,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,176,000.

Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 6,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,019. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.56.

About Healthcare Services Acquisition

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

