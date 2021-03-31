Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Down 7.8%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s stock price fell 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.03. 2,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 331,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERX. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Get Vertex alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.