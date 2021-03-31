ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Raised to Hold at Loop Capital

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.48.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $46.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

