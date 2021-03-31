ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s share price was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.44 and last traded at $45.60. Approximately 394,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,924,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,016 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

