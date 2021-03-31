ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

