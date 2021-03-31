VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.05

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.05 and traded as high as $62.96. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $62.96, with a volume of 345 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSA. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.