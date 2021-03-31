VIG (VIG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,877.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, VIG has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One VIG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $10,877.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,611.56 or 0.06097928 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001426 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,570,586 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai.

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

