Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CYBBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

CYBBF stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

