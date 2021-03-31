Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $698,000 Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

NYSE ATR opened at $143.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.41. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.36 and a twelve month high of $145.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

