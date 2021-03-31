Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 1,500 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First Solar were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96,786 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in First Solar by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,718 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,009 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in First Solar by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,813 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLR opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.65.

In other news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,096. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

