Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 15,100 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACAD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 378,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.