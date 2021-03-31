Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 7,800 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,360,000 after acquiring an additional 569,776 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,454,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,978,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,202,000 after acquiring an additional 94,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,717,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

