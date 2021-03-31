Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,079 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

