Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 49,043 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,043 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $16,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after buying an additional 1,157,703 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after buying an additional 831,365 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after buying an additional 541,905 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $58,987,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 254.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,947,000 after buying an additional 375,107 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME opened at $127.44 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.