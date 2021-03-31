Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $14.79 Million Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $14,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,728,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after buying an additional 367,275 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after buying an additional 226,306 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

