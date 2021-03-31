Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 114.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of FTI Consulting worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 342.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 79,918 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $140.18 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

