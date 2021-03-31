Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 413.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,513 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $16,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after buying an additional 135,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on UPWK shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,253 shares of company stock valued at $13,230,227. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.18. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -169.64 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.