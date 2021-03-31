Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,095,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,358,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 602.2% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 594,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 509,537 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,109 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

