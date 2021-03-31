Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,508 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vonage were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vonage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

