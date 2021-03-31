Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

IHD stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

