Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.88

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.88 and traded as high as C$19.89. Wajax shares last traded at C$19.40, with a volume of 49,300 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WJX shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$423.11 million and a P/E ratio of 12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.91.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Wajax’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

About Wajax (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

