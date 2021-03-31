Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.28, RTT News reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Truist boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

