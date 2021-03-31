Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Buys 49 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,548,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,291,379. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $180.86 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

