Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4,411.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 397,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,847,000 after acquiring an additional 517,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

DLR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.37. 24,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,066. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.98. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.