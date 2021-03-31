Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,018,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,383,000 after purchasing an additional 385,206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.42. The stock had a trading volume of 128,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,391. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.13 and a 1-year high of $366.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

