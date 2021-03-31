Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $164,541.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,993 shares of company stock valued at $86,719,651. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.40. The company had a trading volume of 111,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average of $126.56. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.