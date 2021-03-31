Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 73,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,998,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,078,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000.

NASDAQ BOWX opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46.

BowX Acquisition Profile

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

