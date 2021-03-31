Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,151 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 440,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 53,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $146.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

