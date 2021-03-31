Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 83,339 LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition by 1,518.7% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 552,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 518,507 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 749,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 351,629 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 698,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 141,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVK opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13.

LIV Capital Acquisition Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Liv Gp Master, SAP.I.

