Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,406,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 122,574 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 116,593 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIF opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

