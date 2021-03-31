Walleye Capital LLC Sells 14,031 Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,031 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Centogene were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTG opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of -2.25. Centogene has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

