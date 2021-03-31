Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,873 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

In other news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $665,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,477.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,736 shares of company stock worth $19,173,025. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $80.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

