Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

NYSE RBC opened at $144.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.83. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.