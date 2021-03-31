Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Cut by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.64. 136,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,561,863. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.94 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

