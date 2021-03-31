Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,425,000 after buying an additional 2,617,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after buying an additional 565,514 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,294,000 after buying an additional 457,117 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after buying an additional 300,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,866,000 after buying an additional 267,206 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

NYSE:WCN opened at $107.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.35. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.29 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

