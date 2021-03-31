Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock Position Boosted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Waste Connections stock opened at $107.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.35. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 138.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

