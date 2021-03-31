Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher Sells 2,891 Shares

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WM stock opened at $129.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.79 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.90 and a 1-year high of $131.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.