Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Sets New 12-Month High at $266.07

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $266.07 and last traded at $257.95, with a volume of 154024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $259.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Watsco by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

