Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WVE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $292.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,924,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after acquiring an additional 623,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 570,466 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,225,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 630,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 124,153 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

